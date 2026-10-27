Raising Cane’s |10/27/26

Big hearts, big hoops and a big check! Jessica headed out for a special presentation as Raising Cane’s donated $10,000 to Make-A-Wish Nevada through the 3’s for Wishes campaign.

The initiative celebrates the partnership between Raising Cane’s, the Las Vegas Aces and KTNV, turning the love of basketball into support for children facing critical illnesses.

Joining the reveal were Raising Cane’s Restaurant Partner Jorge Rodriguez, Make-A-Wish Nevada Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Aida Correa, and Danisyn, a Make-A-Wish kid helping make this moment extra special.

It’s a powerful reminder that when our community comes together, we can help make life-changing wishes come true!

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane's