As the holiday season brings colder temperatures, busy schedules and extra demands on our bodies, many people are looking for ways to support their overall wellness. Turmeric has become a popular supplement thanks to its active compound, curcumin, and its potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But not all turmeric supplements are created equal. Triple-board-certified physician Dr. Tiffany Di Pietro joined us to explain the potential benefits of turmeric, what consumers should look for when choosing a supplement, and how Qunol differentiates itself from other options on the market.

This segment is paid for by Qunol