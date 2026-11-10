PWHL Las Vegas | 11/10/26

Las Vegas is getting a brand-new hockey identity, and women's professional hockey is about to make its mark on the city! On November 10, PWHL Las Vegas officially unveiled its team name and logo, giving fans their first look at the identity behind the city's newest professional sports franchise. General Manager Dominique DiDia and forward Maureen Murphy joined us to share what the new brand means to the players, the organization and the growing Las Vegas hockey community. The announcement comes ahead of the team's inaugural season, with its historic home opener scheduled for Sunday, December 6, at 5 p.m. against PWHL Detroit at T-Mobile Arena. The team also celebrated its new identity with a special event at BrewDog Las Vegas on November 10 from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring players, coaches and team leadership.

