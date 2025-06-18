Progressive Policy | 6/18/25

Technology, Information, and E-Commerce — or the TIE sector — is doing more than just driving innovation. According to a new report from the Progressive Policy Institute, it’s also helping communities thrive economically. These jobs offer high wages and long-term stability, which could provide a buffer during tougher economic stretches.

Dr. Michael Mandel, Chief Economist at PPI, says TIE job growth has outpaced other sectors since 2019, and it’s continuing strong. From data center construction to e-commerce hubs, growth is spreading across industries and geographies. For a deeper dive, visit ProgressivePolicy.org .

This segment is paid for by Progressive Policy Institute