A little community support can go a long way, and PRS - Professional Roofing Services - is putting that into action with The Great Great Roof Giveaway! The company is giving away two brand-new roofs to deserving recipients in Southern Nevada. One will go to a local nonprofit through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, while the other will help a deserving homeowner through the Henderson Silver Knights. Nominations open November 18 and run through January 18, 2027. Viewers can nominate a nonprofit making a difference or a neighbor in need of a new roof. It's PRS's way of giving back to the community that has supported the business for more than 20 years.

This segment is paid for by Professional Roofing Services