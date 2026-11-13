Priceline, MedJet, Collette Tours, & Visit Dubai | 11/13/26

Holiday travel doesn't have to mean emptying your wallet or stressing over every detail! Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joined Morning Blend with inspiration and advice for planning your next getaway, from finding savings with Priceline's Cyber Week deals to exploring new destinations through immersive guided tours with Collette. She also highlighted how Medjet memberships can provide added peace of mind when traveling overseas, along with a look at Dubai as an exciting international destination for a winter escape. Whether you're dreaming of a snowy adventure or trading winter coats for sunshine, a little planning can go a long way toward making your next vacation memorable.

This segment is paid for by Priceline, MedJet, Collette Tours, & Visit Dubai