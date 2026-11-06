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Plexaderm | 11/6/26

Get ready for Thanksgiving with Plexaderm’s special holiday sale! Lifestyle contributor Melinda McKinsey shared how Plexaderm can temporarily reduce the appearance of under-eye bags and wrinkles in minutes. #PaidForContent
Plexaderm Thanksgiving Sale: A Holiday-Ready Skincare Refresh
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Thanksgiving is almost here, and between family gatherings, holiday photos, and all those special moments, it's a great time for a little refresh!

Lifestyle contributor Melinda McKinsey introduced Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum, designed to temporarily reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, wrinkles, dark circles, crow’s feet, and forehead lines. Its silicate-based formula creates a temporary tightening effect, with results that can appear in about 10 minutes and last up to 10 hours.

And just in time for the holidays, Plexaderm is offering a special Thanksgiving Sale! Viewers can take advantage of the six-application trial pack for just $14.95 with free shipping. Call 800-949-9793 or visit the website to check out the offer.

Additional terms and conditions may apply. Results are temporary and vary by individual.

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm

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