Plexaderm | 10/28/26

Looking for a quick beauty refresh before a big event, holiday gathering or night out? Scott DeFalco is back with Plexaderm’s Rapid Reduction Serum, a fast-acting skincare product designed to temporarily reduce the appearance of wrinkles, under-eye bags, dark circles and other visible signs of aging. According to Plexaderm, the serum begins working in minutes and the PlexEffect can last for hours, with results varying by individual. The current formula is also available in updated packaging.

If you want to try it for yourself, Plexaderm is offering a six-application trial pack for $14.95 with free shipping and processing. The product is applied around the eyes and can be used as part of your routine when you want a temporary smoothing and tightening effect. Plexaderm also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This segment is paid for by Plexaderm