PlayWise Partners | 11/3/26

The holiday shopping countdown is on, and we’re making your gift list a whole lot easier! Toy expert Sheena Stephens joined us with a first look at this season’s hot holiday toys, featuring something for collectors, creators, builders, and little adventurers.

Discover the surprise-and-collect fun of Miiloo Christmas Clip-On Plushies, the wiggly collectibles from WIGGLITZ, and the creative reveal experience of Pour Palz Sports Mode. Dinosaur fans can dive into action with the Jurassic World Remote Control Mosasaurus, while the MAGNA-TILES Undersea Adventure set brings an ocean of imaginative building possibilities.

Plus, the Makedo Ultimate Maker Box turns everyday cardboard into hands-on creations. From stocking stuffers to bigger gifts, these picks offer plenty of inspiration for the holidays.

This segment is paid for by PlayWise Partners