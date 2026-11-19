Still looking for the perfect gifts to put under the tree? Toy expert Rachel Griffin is back with five more holiday picks for kids of different ages. The lineup includes the Cheery Lane House Play Set, encouraging screen-free imaginative play; furReal Gabby the Grow & Roar Tiger, an interactive pet that transforms from a cub into a tiger; and Battle Action Pikachu, packed with lights, sounds and more than 100 reactions. Kids can also get creative with Kinetic Sand: Sweet Station, or bring the excitement of the wrestling ring home with the WWE Smash & Bash Arena Board Game.

This segment is paid for by Playwise Partners