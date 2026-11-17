The holiday toy hunt is officially on, and toy expert Sheena Stephens has a lineup packed with surprises for every kind of kid! Discover the latest collectibles, including the adorable Miiloo Christmas Clip-On Plushies and award-winning Wigglitz, along with Pour Palz creative collectibles and a remote-control Jurassic World Mosasaurus ready for aquatic adventures. For kids who love to build and explore, MAGNA-TILES Undersea Adventure brings the ocean to life, while Makedo's Ultimate Maker Box turns everyday cardboard into imaginative creations. Whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers, budding builders or little collectors, these gift ideas bring plenty of fun to the holidays.

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