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Planet Oat | 10/28/26

Registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Feller shared what to know about oatmilk, how to choose the right option for your lifestyle, and easy ways to enjoy Planet Oat beyond your morning coffee.
Is Oatmilk Right For You? How To Make It Work In Your Daily Routine
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Oatmilk is everywhere right now, but is it actually right for you? Registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, broke down what to know before adding it to your daily routine, from nutritional benefits and common misconceptions to what to look for on the label.

She also explained how Planet Oat compares with dairy milk and how to decide which option best fits your individual needs and lifestyle. And oatmilk isn’t just for your morning coffee! Maya shares simple ways to incorporate Planet Oat into everyday recipes and routines, including ideas for holiday hosting. 

This segment is paid for by Planet Oat

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