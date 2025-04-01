Piff The Magic Dragon| 4/01/2025

It’s a Morning Blend like no other! On April 1st, Piff The Magic Dragon, along with his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles 2.0 and fabulous showgirl Jade, took over the show for a hilariously chaotic episode.

Expect mind-blowing magic, unexpected surprises, and plenty of high jinx as The Morning Blend transforms into Piff The Magic Dragon’s Morning Blend for the day. From offbeat interviews to unpredictable antics, anything can happen when Piff is in charge. Tune in for the fun and don’t be fooled—this is one April 1st special you won’t want to miss!