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Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 11/5/26

Meet Ruby, a sweet mini poodle rescued from life as a breeder dog. Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas founder Danielle Roth and Jon Lapolla shared how the organization saves dogs and helps them find loving homes.
Meet Ruby: A Mini Poodle Looking for Her Forever Home
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This week’s Pick of the Litter introduces us to Ruby, a mini poodle who was rescued from living in a cage as a breeder dog.

Now she’s getting a chance at the life every dog deserves, and she’s great with everyone! Danielle Roth, and Jon Lapolla, co-founders of Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, joined us to talk about the organization’s work rescuing dogs from illegal puppy mills, difficult conditions, and situations where they may otherwise end up in shelters.

Learn how you can make Ruby part of your family and other ways to support the non-profit.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru

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