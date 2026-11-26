It’s time for Pick of the Litter, our weekly pet adoption feature! Nevada SPCA Communication Director Amy Lee joined us to introduce Cooper, an adoptable dog looking for his forever home.

Amy shared what kind of family and environment would be the perfect fit for Cooper and explained how you can make that special connection through the adoption process. Plus, Nevada SPCA is hosting Adopt Til You Drop on Black Friday, November 27.

The event will feature sponsored adoptions for all adult pets, helping more deserving animals find loving homes. Amy also shared how the community can support Nevada SPCA through Giving Tuesday on December 1.

Donations will be matched and directed toward the organization's Community Support Program, which provides free veterinary care.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru