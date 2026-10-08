Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 10/8/26

It’s time for another Pick of the Litter, now sponsored by Centennial Subaru, and this week we meet two seriously adorable kittens looking for their forever homes: Mach and Cheese! Morgan Kobernus, Senior Program Manager with PALnv, also has exciting updates from Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, including its recent move and the upcoming PALnv Animal Hospital.

PALnv is also expanding its lifesaving efforts through a new partnership with Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, transferring cats from the at-risk list at The Animal Foundation into the program. And there’s even more good news for potential adopters, with ASPCA-sponsored adoption fee-waived events coming later this month. While Mach and Cheese are stealing the spotlight, PALnv’s continued work is helping more cats get the second chances they deserve.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru