Pick Of The Litter | Centennial Subaru | 10/22/26

This week on Pick of the Litter, we’re teaming up with Paws Patrol LV to help two deserving rescue dogs find their happily ever after! Foster and field rescuer Crystal Lajda and foster Carlos Herrera introduce us to Radwick and Shaggy Doo, sharing their stories and giving viewers a closer look at their unique personalities.

These pups are hoping to trade rescue life for a loving forever home, and the right family could be watching! You can help make a difference for dogs like these through adoption, fostering or supporting local rescue efforts.

Every act of kindness brings another animal closer to the safe, happy life they deserve. Ready to meet your new best friend? Connect with Paws Patrol LV to learn more about Radwick, Shaggy Doo and how you can help.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru