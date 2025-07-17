Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 7/17/25

Get ready to fall in love with Odin, Sparkly and Tiger, three charming cats looking for their forever home, brought to you by local rescue Kitty Mafia. Known for their compassionate care and dedication, Kitty Mafia not only saves cats but also hosts community events to support their mission.

On July 19th, The Spot will come alive with the Capos & Carnitas fundraiser featuring live performances by Chase Brown and Kevon, a Prince impersonator. Enjoy a taco bar, free drink ticket, raffles, 50/50 auctions, silent auctions, and door prizes—all to help Kitty Mafia continue their lifesaving work.

