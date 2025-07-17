Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 7/17/25

This week we get three adorable Pick of the Litter; Odin, Sparkly and Tiger from Kitty Mafia! Plus, don’t miss their big fundraiser event with tacos, live entertainment, and auctions at The Spot on July 19th.
Get ready to fall in love with Odin, Sparkly and Tiger, three charming cats looking for their forever home, brought to you by local rescue Kitty Mafia. Known for their compassionate care and dedication, Kitty Mafia not only saves cats but also hosts community events to support their mission.

On July 19th, The Spot will come alive with the Capos & Carnitas fundraiser featuring live performances by Chase Brown and Kevon, a Prince impersonator. Enjoy a taco bar, free drink ticket, raffles, 50/50 auctions, silent auctions, and door prizes—all to help Kitty Mafia continue their lifesaving work.

