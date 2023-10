In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Kevin!

He's an 8-week-old male kitten. He was found in a dumpster all by himself when he was just three days old and brought to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions for support and adoption. He is now healthy and almost ready for adoption!

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is also offering half-off adoption fees for all adult cats (12 months old and older) from October 1st - October 15th.



This segment is paid for by Best Mattress