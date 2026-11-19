This week’s Pick of the Litter introduces Honey, a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who deserves a second chance at a happy life. Rescued from a local shelter where her future was uncertain, Honey was severely underweight at just 22 pounds and needed help rebuilding her confidence and health and that’s where Lost and Found Animal Foundation stepped in. After rehabilitation, spaying and plenty of care, she’s now thriving! Honey is playful, incredibly smart, and full of personality. She’s looking for an active family that enjoys adventures, has larger dogs for her to play with and is committed to continuing her training. A home without small children would be best. Honey is ready for a forever family who will give her the love and stability she deserves, and Arina Hanciulescu shared her story as well as upcoming events for the rescue.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru