Pick of the Litter | 11/12/26

Every dog deserves a loving home, and this week's Pick of the Litter introduces Yuto, a handsome 6-year-old Beagle looking for his next chapter! Sweet, gentle and affectionate, Yuto gets along with other dogs, loves treats and is eager to find a patient family who can give him plenty of attention, exercise and love. After spending six years in a home, he's adjusting to rescue life and needs a little help building confidence when left alone, but he's ready to become someone's loyal best friend.

Joining us are Regina Harman, president, and Julie Thom, operations manager of Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue, to share how the nonprofit rescues and rehomes Beagles, Beagle mixes and other small hounds. They're also celebrating the season with Howling for the Holidays on November 21 and 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Beagletopia in Las Vegas. Enjoy photos with Santa, a holiday dog treat bar, festive drinks, raffles, merchandise and a private dog park experience, all while supporting local rescue dogs and helping pups like Yuto find their forever homes!

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru