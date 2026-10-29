Pick of the Litter | 10/29/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter is Gidget, a young puppy with plenty of energy, playful antics and lots of love to give! She enjoys spending time with people and playing with other dogs, but she’ll need a family ready to help her grow into a well-mannered companion.

Basic training, regular walks or a yard to explore will be important for this spirited girl, and having another well-behaved dog at home could be a bonus. Amy Joshua, dog coordinator with the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, joined us to share more about Gidget and how you can meet her.

Plus, mark your calendar for the Humane Society’s wine-tasting fundraiser on November 14 at Vegas Valley Winery.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru