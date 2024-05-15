Watch Now
Perez Hilton | 5/15/24

Every month blogger Perez Hilton joins "Las Vegas Morning Blend" with "Perez's Picks," a fun blend of Hollywood updates and Vegas local need-to-knows.
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 14:48:30-04

Vegas Unstripped food festival is happening at the Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, May 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There's a spectacular, new all-ages adventure park in Las Vegas called, Spy Ninjas HQ.

The Raiderettes are hosting their annual summer camps for children between three and 12-years-old.

Celine Dion may be making a return to Resorts World, and Taylor Swift does Paris with Travis Kelce.

Perez Hilton, Las Vegas local, blogger and podcaster, joined us to share his "Perez's Picks" featuring all of the above and more.

