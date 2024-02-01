Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Pearl Skin Studio | 2/1/23

Las Vegas Morning Blend host, Elliott Bambrough joins Katia Simonenko, Pearl Skin Studio owner as she demonstrates the benefits of Diamond Glow on arms and introduces her new studio. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 15:08:42-05

Are you ready to elevate your skincare routine and experience the Diamond Glow Body Treatment? Join Katia Simonenko, Owner and Master Aesthetician at Pearl Skin Studio. She will unveil the brand-new studio, providing you with a sneak peek into the new space.

But that's not all – as a special treat, the team is offering an exclusive deal. With any DiamondGlow Treatment, you can enhance your experience by adding Diamond Glow to your arms for just $50 (regularly priced at $150).

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo