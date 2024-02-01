Pearl Skin Studio | 2/1/23

Are you ready to elevate your skincare routine and experience the Diamond Glow Body Treatment? Join Katia Simonenko, Owner and Master Aesthetician at Pearl Skin Studio. She will unveil the brand-new studio, providing you with a sneak peek into the new space.

But that's not all – as a special treat, the team is offering an exclusive deal. With any DiamondGlow Treatment, you can enhance your experience by adding Diamond Glow to your arms for just $50 (regularly priced at $150).

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio