PayPal | 10/29/26

As holiday shopping ramps up, scammers are using artificial intelligence to make fake emails, text messages and websites look more convincing than ever.

Shaun Khalfan, senior vice president and chief information security officer for PayPal and Venmo, joined us to explain how these scams are evolving and what consumers can do to protect their money.

He shared simple security tips, including using strong, unique passwords, never sharing personal information and recognizing suspicious messages with the STALL method: check the sender, watch the tone, avoid unexpected attachments, inspect links and be cautious of unexpected login requests.

Khalfan also explained how PayPal is using AI to help identify potential scams, including alerts during Friends and Family payments, and what shoppers should watch for when buying gifts through social media and online marketplaces.

This segment is paid for by PayPal