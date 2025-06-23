Palms Casino Resort| 6/23/25

Summer dining just got a luxurious upgrade! The award-winning Scotch 80 Prime is debuting a new 4-course tasting menu packed with seasonal flair and signature dishes from Executive Chef Marty Lopez.

This limited-time menu showcases premium ingredients, chef-driven creativity, and unbeatable value. Guests can expect bold flavors, perfect wine pairings, and a dining experience that balances elegance with approachability.

General Manager Brook Stanford adds that it’s all about giving guests a refined yet welcoming experience—just in time for summer celebrations, date nights, or a well-deserved indulgence.

