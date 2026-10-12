Palms Casino Resort | 10/12/26

Palms Casino Resort is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with its second annual Pow Wow Exhibition on Monday, October 12, at Pearl Theater. Presented by the San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority, the free event brings together Native American communities from across the region to celebrate Indigenous culture, heritage and traditions.

Hosted by exhibition master of ceremonies Glen Begay, the gathering will feature pow wow dancers, bird singers and drum groups, showcasing the music, movement and storytelling that connect generations.

The event builds on a 30-year pow wow tradition, offering an opportunity to experience the diversity and resilience of Native communities throughout Southern Nevada and the Southwest. Admission and parking are free, and the event is open to the public.

This segment is paid for by Palms Casino Resort