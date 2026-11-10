Optum Nevada | 11/10/26

A cancer diagnosis affects more than just the patient. It impacts families, friendships and entire communities. As Hockey Fights Cancer Night brings people together to support those touched by the disease, Optum Care Cancer Center physicians Dr. Russ Gollard, oncologist and hematologist, and Dr. Arsalan Salamat, breast care surgeon, are highlighting the importance of compassionate, patient-centered care. From the importance of early detection and advances in treatment to emotional support throughout the journey, the doctors explain why having the right medical team can make a meaningful difference. With expert cancer care available close to home, Optum Care Cancer Center is helping Southern Nevada patients and their families navigate treatment with knowledge, strength and hope.

This segment is paid for by Optum Nevada