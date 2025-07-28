Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Optase | 7/28/25

Dry, irritated eyes are becoming more common thanks to endless screen time and even daily beauty routines. Dr. Selina McGee, founder of Bespoke Vision, shares warning signs you might be missing and the latest ways to find relief.
The Modern Dry Eye Epidemic: Warning Signs & Expert Solutions
Nonstop scrolling, long hours at work, and certain beauty products are fueling what experts are calling a modern dry eye epidemic. Dr. Selina McGee, an optometrist and founder of Bespoke Vision, says many people don’t even realize their gritty, tired eyes are a sign of something more serious. 

Screen time, harsh skincare, and makeup can all disrupt natural tear production, leaving eyes irritated and strained. The good news? Treatments range from simple lifestyle adjustments to advanced in-office therapies. McGee stresses that early recognition is key to preventing long-term damage. Learn how to spot the warning signs, protect your vision, and get relief from dry eye discomfort.

This segment was paid for by Optase

