Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus | 10/6/23

The 19th annual Oktoberfest celebration is taking place at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas from Friday, Sept. 8 through Oct. 31, offering guests the most authentic Oktoberfest experience in the city.

Every Friday and Saturday night throughout Oktoberfest, a special celebrity guest will tap the keg of Oktoberfestbier to kick off the evening’s festivities.

From daily specials and stein-holding contests to live entertainment and bar games, there's something for everyone to enjoy. And the party will continue all week long, with The Biermeister Band performing live on stage nightly.

Additionally, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is the ONLY place in Las Vegas where beer lovers can taste the same Oktoberfestbier that is served at the Oktoberfest in Munich. In addition to delicious brews, guests can enjoy specialty Bavarian menu items throughout the Oktoberfest celebration.