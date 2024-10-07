Octapharma | 10/7/24

Plasma Awareness Week focuses on the critical role plasma donations play in treating over 300 medical conditions.

Plasma, the liquid part of the blood, is essential for carrying antibodies and proteins throughout the body.

Super donors like Mike Sobieski, who started donating after his wife needed plasma for surgery, have given over 1,200 times.

Similarly, Karin Slyker has donated more than 1,400 times and finds it both rewarding and relaxing, thanks to amenities like free Wi-Fi at Octapharma Plasma centers.

The need for plasma is high and can only be met through human donations.

Learn more about the two Las Vegas donation centers at OctapharmaPlasma.com.

This segment is paid for by Octapharma