Oasis of Hope | 10/2/23

Since its founding in 1963, Oasis of Hope has championed the immune system’s healing power over cancer.

More than 100,000 patients have come to Oasis of Hope, from 60 nations, looking for alternatives to chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Where traditional western medicine treatments focus on the disease first, Oasis of Hope focuses on the patient first and is a world leader in alternative cancer treatments.

Daniel Kennedy, CEO of Oasis of Hope, joined us along with Michelle Tucker, three-time Breast Cancer Survivor, to discuss what people should know about their center and the way their treatments work.

For more information on Oasis of Hope and a free eBook, go to OasisOfHope.com

This segment is paid for by Oasis of Hope Hospital