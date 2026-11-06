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Nostalgia Street Rods | 11/6/26

Jessica visits Nostalgia Street Rods for a preview of its November 7 car show, featuring hot rods, vendors, food, entertainment, free museum admission, and a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities. #PaidForContent
Nostalgia Street Rods Car Show Benefits Speedway Children’s Charities
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Jessica visited Nostalgia Street Rods to get a preview of its November 7 car show benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities.

Owner Sheri Goldstrom and Manager Dominique Walker shared what guests can expect, including hot rods, local vendors, oldies by JC Hackett, pinstriper Von Hot Rod, and Flyin Ryan’s Racing.

There will also be food and drinks from Betty’s Tacos, Burgers Bowls N More, The Bully Bar, and El Bandito Tequila. All of the museums will be open with free admission, and all proceeds raised that day will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

This segment is paid for by Nostalgia Street Rods

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