Nightmare in Vegas 2 | 10/9/26

If there’s one thing Elliott loves, it’s Halloween — so when there’s a chance to get into the spooky spirit early, he’s all in! Nightmare In Vegas is back for its second year, bringing together cosplayers, horror fans and Halloween enthusiasts for an immersive celebration of everything creepy, creative and downright fun. Elliott gets an inside look at how the event started and meets the people helping turn Nightmare In Vegas into a growing Las Vegas Halloween tradition.

Amy Ortiz and Darlene Corrales-Seguin, the owners behind Nightmare In Vegas, join us to talk about what fans can expect from the second installment, including event hours, tickets and the experience they’ve created for this year. They’ll also share why cosplay has become such a big part of the event, what they want to say to everyone gearing up for spooky season and whether Nightmare In Vegas could eventually become an annual Las Vegas tradition.

