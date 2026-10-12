Nevada SPCA | 10/12/26

The Nevada SPCA’s 6th Annual Neon Dog Walk is bringing a whole lot of paws, personality and neon to Silverado Ranch Park this fall — and Elliott will be emceeing the event! This dog-friendly outdoor festival features something for both four-legged friends and their humans, including pet vendors, dog painting, food trucks, craft beer and a wine garden.

There will also be plenty of entertainment on the main stage, including a dog peanut butter eating contest, pet tricks, an owner-and-dog lookalike contest and “Best in Glow” for the pup with the best neon look. Then, everyone hits the trail together for the signature Neon Dog Walk. It’s a fun community fundraiser supporting the Nevada SPCA and a great excuse to get your dog dressed up and glowing!

