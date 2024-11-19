Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick | 11/19/24

The holiday season is a time of giving, and Three Square Food Bank’s Holiday Match Challenge offers a unique way to maximize your impact. Now in its 15th year, this initiative ensures that every dollar donated through December 31 is matched by generous partners, including Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick, Boyd Gaming Corporation, and Intermountain Healthcare. Your contributions can provide twice the meals, helping local families facing food insecurity.

Beth Martino, President & CEO of Three Square, emphasizes the critical role of community support during this season: “This challenge allows us to double the difference we can make together.” With every $1 donation translating to six meals, it’s an incredible opportunity to spread holiday cheer and hope.

Visit threesquare.org to contribute and help transform lives in Southern Nevada.

This segment is paid for by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick