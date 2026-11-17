Downtown Las Vegas is getting ready for a three-day celebration of music, entertainment and local culture as Neon City Festival returns November 20–22 for its third year. CEO Jeff Victor joined us with a preview of the FREE, all-ages festival, transforming a five-block stretch of downtown into an entertainment destination featuring four stages and an impressive lineup. Diplo, Kaskade, Subtronics, The Fray, Big Boi, Three 6 Mafia, Cobra Starship and Freddie Gibbs are among the nationally recognized performers. Beyond the music, visitors can enjoy local food and drinks, art, immersive experiences, partner activations and special hotel packages. No festival ticket is required, making this a weekend of entertainment for locals and visitors alike.

This segment is paid for by Neon City Festival