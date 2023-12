Following the recent death of two fallen Nevada State Troopers who were killed in a hit-and-run on I-15, NeilBuys (Nevada Coin Mart) is hosting an IPOF fundraiser at the store on Thursday, December 7 from 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

The address is: 4065 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103.

This segment is paid for by NeilBuys.com