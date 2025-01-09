NeilBuys.com | 1/9/25

Neil Sackmary, founder and owner of NeilBuys.com, is passionate about supporting law enforcement agencies in Southern Nevada.

On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Sackmary was joined by Trooper Hagstrom of the Nevada Highway Patrol to highlight the vital role businesses like NeilBuys.com play in fostering these connections.

Through initiatives such as the "Trooper Talk" social media series, Sackmary works closely with the Nevada Highway Patrol to provide engaging, informative content to the community. His platform has also expanded to include "School Police Talk," which focuses on educating the public and strengthening ties between school police and local communities.

Trooper Hagstrom emphasized how support from individuals and businesses like NeilBuys.com helps enhance their ability to serve and protect the region. Viewers were encouraged to show their appreciation by staying engaged, supporting law enforcement programs, and participating in community events.

With hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the year, NeilBuys.com is more than a business; it’s a community partner making a difference.

This segment is paid for by NeilBuys.com