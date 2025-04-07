National Beer Day | 4/7/25

In honor of National Beer Day on April 7, Steve Berg from Vegas Homebrew joins us to break down the basics of brewing beer at home. From kitchen stovetops to closet fermenting, homebrew is easier than you think — and it’s a fun, flavorful hobby with serious payoff.

With just a few essential tools and ingredients, you can create delicious beer for a fraction of the cost of store-bought craft brews. Steve walked us through the simple steps of boiling wort, fermenting, bottling, and waiting just four weeks to enjoy your own handcrafted beer. It’s DIY meets happy hour — and a perfect way to celebrate!

