Nathan Adelson Hospice | 3/6/25

Nathan Adelson Hospice is thrilled to bring back its popular “A Flair for Care” Fashion Show and Luncheon on March 14, with this year’s theme, "Spring in Paris." Held in partnership with Wynn Las Vegas, this event will showcase stunning Spring and Summer 2025 collections curated by VASARI, a local luxury boutique. The event aims to raise essential funds for the hospice’s end-of-life programs and services, ensuring they can continue to provide vital support to patients and families in need.

On March 15, VASARI will host a pop-up shopping experience, where guests can purchase the fashions featured in the show. Twenty percent of the sales proceeds will go directly to Nathan Adelson Hospice, supporting their mission as Nevada’s only nonprofit hospice. With over $1.5 million in uncompensated care provided in 2024, Nathan Adelson Hospice relies on events like “A Flair for Care” to continue offering compassionate care and critical services to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

