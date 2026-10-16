Natera | 10/16/26

For the millions of Americans living with breast cancer, survivorship means looking toward the future while staying engaged in ongoing care. Chance Osborne knows that journey firsthand.

With a family history of cancer, she was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer at just 24 years old. After treatment, she is focused on survivorship and the importance of continued monitoring. Medical oncologist Dr. Noam Drazin of Cedars-Sinai explains how Signatera works.

This personalized blood test analyzes a patient’s tumor-specific markers to look for microscopic evidence of cancer, potentially helping inform monitoring after treatment. While testing is not a replacement for regular follow-up care, advances in personalized monitoring may offer patients and their doctors additional information as they navigate life after cancer.

This segment is paid for by Natera