Homelessness across the country has declined for the second consecutive year, with a new independent analysis commissioned by the National Alliance to End Homelessness reporting a 6.7% decrease in 2026. But Las Vegas is bucking that trend, with researchers reporting an increase in local homelessness. Experts say the challenges facing Southern Nevada require targeted solutions, including a greater focus on permanent housing and supportive services. Programs that have helped veterans secure stable housing could provide a blueprint for expanding those resources to more people in need.

This segment is paid for by NAEH (National Alliance to End Homelessness)