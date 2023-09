SMP INK offers Scalp Micropigmentation. This is a non-surgical non-invasive way to create natural looking hair for both men and women.

Mark Shaffer, owner and publisher of "MyVegas Magazine," joined us today to introduce us to Tyler Bennet, owner and teacher of SMP INK, and Jasmine Furrow, artist and manager.

He explained how the process of Scalp Micropigmentation works and what types of people can benefit from it.