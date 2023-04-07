MyVegas Magazine | 4/7/23

MMM Beauty Secrets owner Marie Matteucci is known to give the best facial in Las Vegas.

She was also recently featured on the cover of "MyVegas Magazine." Marie and the publication's manager, Laura Damian, joined us to discuss her career success and how you can experience her services.

Her other accolades include being a local beauty trailblazer and celebrity esthetician.

The three primary treatments she offers are dermaplane, chemical peels and Jett Plazma. Marie also has her own skincare line.

