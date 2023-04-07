Watch Now
MyVegas Magazine | 4/7/23

Get to know Marie Matteucci and her business, MMM Beauty Secrets -- she's a Las Vegas beauty trailblazer who was recently featured on the cover of "MyVegas Magazine." #PaidForContent
Posted at 7:27 AM, Apr 07, 2023
MMM Beauty Secrets owner Marie Matteucci is known to give the best facial in Las Vegas.

She was also recently featured on the cover of "MyVegas Magazine." Marie and the publication's manager, Laura Damian, joined us to discuss her career success and how you can experience her services.

Her other accolades include being a local beauty trailblazer and celebrity esthetician.

The three primary treatments she offers are dermaplane, chemical peels and Jett Plazma. Marie also has her own skincare line.

