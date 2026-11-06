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Mystère by Cirque du Soleil | 11/6/26

Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère reaches an incredible milestone with its 15,000th performance. Performers RJ Owens and Myer Hursey shared what makes this iconic Las Vegas show so special.
Mystère Celebrates 15,000 Performances on the Las Vegas Strip
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It’s a milestone more than three decades in the making! Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère is celebrating its 15,000th performance, cementing its place as the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Performers RJ Owens and Myer Hursey joined us to celebrate the achievement, share what makes this production such a beloved Vegas attraction, and give us a look at the incredible acts that bring Mystère to life.

The show performs Friday through Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Treasure Island, so get your tickets and see what's been wowing audiences time and time again!

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