Mystère by Cirque du Soleil | 11/6/26

It’s a milestone more than three decades in the making! Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère is celebrating its 15,000th performance, cementing its place as the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Performers RJ Owens and Myer Hursey joined us to celebrate the achievement, share what makes this production such a beloved Vegas attraction, and give us a look at the incredible acts that bring Mystère to life.

The show performs Friday through Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Treasure Island, so get your tickets and see what's been wowing audiences time and time again!

