My Vegas | Dr. Harry Ching |10/27/26

Facelift surgery has come a long way, and today’s approach is all about looking refreshed while still looking like yourself!

Las Vegas facial plastic surgeon Dr. Harry Ching joined us alongside Laura Damian of MyVegas Magazine to explore the evolution of facial rejuvenation and the techniques designed to achieve natural-looking results.

Specializing in procedures including deep plane facelifts, neck lifts, rhinoplasty and eyelid surgery, Dr. Ching takes an individualized approach focused on facial balance, harmony and preserving each patient’s unique features.

He also addressed common misconceptions about cosmetic surgery, explain why specialized surgical training matters and share how he works with patients to understand their goals and expectations. It’s a closer look at modern facial aesthetics and the importance of making informed decisions about your care.

