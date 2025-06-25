Music Lessons Las Vegas | 6/25/25

Music Lessons Las Vegas isn’t just for pros — it’s built for people who’ve always wanted to try. Owner Patrick Worley joins us with drum teacher Joe Fabio, here to demystify the process. From your first lesson to finding your rhythm, Joe walks us through how anyone can get started behind the kit.

Joe breaks down how MLLV connects students with the right instructors, builds confidence, and makes learning music fun — no experience required. If you’ve been thinking about taking the leap, now’s the time. Head to the MLLV website and click on Joe’s profile to get started with your first lesson today!

This segment was paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas