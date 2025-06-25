Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Music Lessons Las Vegas | 6/25/25

Looking to learn drums or dive into music for the first time? Music Lessons Las Vegas (MLLV) makes it simple and approachable. Owner Patrick Worley introduces drum instructor Joe Fabio, who shares how easy it is to get started.
Learn to Play Drums with MLLV
Posted

Music Lessons Las Vegas isn’t just for pros — it’s built for people who’ve always wanted to try. Owner Patrick Worley joins us with drum teacher Joe Fabio, here to demystify the process. From your first lesson to finding your rhythm, Joe walks us through how anyone can get started behind the kit.

Joe breaks down how MLLV connects students with the right instructors, builds confidence, and makes learning music fun — no experience required. If you’ve been thinking about taking the leap, now’s the time. Head to the MLLV website and click on Joe’s profile to get started with your first lesson today!

This segment was paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo