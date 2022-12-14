Mount Westmore | 12/14/22

What do you get when Rap legends and key creators of Hip Hop culture, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort come together?

The Supergroup MOUNT WESTMORE! Having sold over 100 million records combined, the West Coast collective just released their first album, 'Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort'. The 16-Track, classic Hip Hop project highlights why these four West Coast visionaries are iconic trailblazers. Outside of their lyrical abilities, each artist has built their brands and established themselves as household names in the Hip Hop game. Their first official single, "Too Big,” is available now.