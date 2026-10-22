Mötley Crüe | 10/22/26

Mötley Crüe is ready to kickstart Las Vegas all over again! Elliott Bambrough caught up with bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee as the legendary rockers announced their return to the Strip for Mötley Crüe at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Carnival of Sin City.

The eight-show limited engagement runs March 19 through April 3, 2027, promising stunning visuals, the band’s signature high-voltage energy and a fan-voted setlist featuring iconic hits—including songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Mötley Crüe has helped define rock music for more than 40 years. The band previously sold out three Las Vegas residencies, and now it’s ready to bring the spectacle back.

